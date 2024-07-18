Case under UAPA registered over contentious flags in Srinagar

Thousands of Shia Muslims took out processions in Alamgari Bazar and Zadibal areas of Old City and organised mourning gatherings in Kashmir to mark Ashura, the 10 tenth day of Islamic month of Muharram. There have been alleged reports of violations during a procession in Srinagar. (File)

A case, however, was registered under UA(P)A for alleged raising of contentious flags during the Muharram 8th procession on Monday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against unidentified people.

The Muharram 8th procession was allowed by the authorities citing the condition that they shall not hoist any flag depicting “provocative slogans, or photos of terror outfits, logos of banned organisations at both national and international”.

However, there have been alleged reports of violation by some participants during the Muharram 8th procession on Monday in Srinagar.

Inspector general of police VK Birdi said they have taken a legal recourse after some violations by mischievous elements.

“Our efforts have always been that organisers provide their complete cooperation whatever conditions are there so that the procession is taken out easily. There have been some violations by some mischievous elements which prompted police to take legal action,” he said.

He refused to identify the violation or the people booked. “The issue is under investigation and for the time being it won’t be prudent to share the details,” he said.

The police action has triggered criticism from various political leaders and parties.

‘An assault on freedom of expression

Member of Parliament and National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah, meanwhile, claimed that the police have arrested several youths for raising slogans in favour of the people of Palestine and carrying Palestine flag in a Muharram procession in Srinagar.

“This is an assault on freedom of expression and that too an expression in favour of the oppressed people,” he said.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, who visited Alamgari Bazar to offer his tributes and facilitate the mourners with his sons, called it unfortunate that the government arrests people who had come out to mourn on Muharram.

“This doesn’t happen with any other religion at any occasion. Why do they feel it is easy to target Muslims,” he said.

Former mayor Junaid Mattoo said detaining young boys who carried the Palestinian flags was inventing a problem where none exists.

“If marching with Israeli flags in the rest of the country isn’t outlawed — if those chaps weren’t arrested — what exactly is the legal/constitutional pretext used (mis-used) to detain young boys in Srinagar who marched with the Palestinian Flag in the 8th Muharram procession?,” he said.