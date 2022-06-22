CCTV cameras now watching 16 police stations in Chandigarh
All the proceedings at 16 select police stations in Chandigarh are now under watchful surveillance of over 600 CCTV cameras.
These cameras will be monitoring live the entire premises of these police stations and recording all their activities, which can be used by authorities to evaluate any incident.
“The Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) has installed 604 cameras with optical fiber connectivity at 16 police stations. These will provide real-time feed at the Police Command and Control Centre,” said a UT official.
A central mobile app for viewing the feed and central storage installation are in the works.
UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav said, “Even though, the project of installing CCTV cameras at all police stations was initiated around two years ago, it couldn’t be fully implemented. Now, after a comprehensive survey of all police stations, mapping requirements and latest available technology, it was decided to implement it through CSCL.”
The equipment has been installed at a cost of ₹27 crore by Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on behalf of CSCL.
Yadav said, “Lock-ups, interrogation rooms, corridors, lobby areas outside holding cells, duty officers’ room, washrooms and even front yards of police stations are under surveillance. Access to the footage will be restricted. There will be no scope of any manipulation or deletion of the digital record generated by the system.”
On the need of CCTV cameras at police stations, additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain said, “Occasionally, there are complaints of maltreatment and humiliation of citizens by police officials. There are also allegations of illegal confinement and use of third-degree methods at police stations. To ensure that such illegal activities are totally eliminated from the system, the Supreme Court has been insisting on installing CCTV cameras at all police stations in the country. It will go a long way in ensuring transparency in police’s functioning.”
Notably, in April this year, the Punjab and Haryana high court had sought details on the implementation of the December 2021 order by the apex court.
