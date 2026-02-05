Central panel-Ladakh bodies meeting fails to end impasse

The Ladakh leadership on Wednesday had a meeting with Centre’s High-Powered Committee (HPC) in New Delhi. The meeting, however, remained inconclusive as the Ladakh leaders discussed issues of statehood and Sixth schedule with HPC members. During the meeting, the leaders from Leh and Kargil raised several key demands such as statehood for the Union Territory, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, and the release of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk. Today’s meeting is seen as significant amid continuing demands for constitutional safeguards and political assurances for the region. (ANI File)

The meeting, sources said, was held in a cordial atmosphere and lasted for more than two hours. Today’s meeting was held at Kartavya Bhawan-3, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi, under the chairmanship of minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai.

Leh Apex Body co-chairman Cherring Dorjay Lakruk while addressing a press conference said today that leaders of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance held a meeting with officials of the Home Ministry. “In the meeting, discussion was held on draft proposals which we have already submitted to the MHA and issues like statehood, Sixth schedule was also discussed. It was a long discussion, however, the meeting didn’t reach any conclusion. We can’t say whether the meeting remained successful or failed,” he said.

Lakruk said that they are hopeful that the MHA will soon call another meeting and again discussion will be held on the same issues.

“In the initial remarks we also raised the issue of the arrest of Sonum Wangchuk,” he added.

KDA chairman Asghar Karbalai said that besides detailed deliberations on statehood and Sixth schedule, the issues related to Ladakh were discussed. “We also discussed the arrest of Sonum Wangchuk and other detained persons in today’s meeting. We also demanded release of arrested persons and compensation to those who were killed in September in the protests.”

He said the Ladakh leadership demanded some sort of commitment on statehood and Sixth schedule and had a long detailed discussion. But the meeting remained inconclusive.

The Union home ministry had constituted the high-powered committee in 2023 to discuss measures to protect Ladakh’s unique culture and language, given its strategic location. The panel includes representatives of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance—a coalition of trade unions, tourism bodies, and religious and political groups. Its mandate covers issues such as protection of land and jobs, empowerment of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil, and other constitutional safeguards.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had set up a panel headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice BS Chauhan to conduct a judicial inquiry into the September 24 violence in Leh, which claimed four lives.