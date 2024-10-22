Menu Explore
Centre creating ‘hurdles’ for paddy procurement: Mundian

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 22, 2024 10:37 PM IST



Amid protests over slow lifting of paddy, state revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Tuesday hit out at the Union government for ‘creating problems’ that are disrupting smooth and hassle-free procurement operations.


Punjab cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian reviewing paddy procurement in Sahnewal on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

After flagging off trucks to transport paddy from the Sahnewal grain market, Mundian accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government of implementing ‘wrong policies’ that have led to these issues.

He targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for giving ‘step-motherly’ treatment to Punjab.

Mundian lashed out at the Centre for ‘ignoring Punjab’s requests’ despite chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s meetings with Union ministers and written requests over storage problems. He said this demonstrates a ‘desire to hinder’ the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s efforts to facilitate the farmers.

The minister criticised the Centre for failing to arrange the movement of existing stock to make space for new arrivals.

Mundian said the AAP government is committed to resolving the issues faced by farmers, millers and commission agents. He assured the lifting operations will be expedited in the coming days.

The revenue minister reviewed the ongoing paddy procurement in a meeting with officials from multiple agencies, including the mandi board and the food and civil supplies department.

