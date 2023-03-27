Centre machinery being misused against opposition: Congress’ Deepender Hooda

Congress’ member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha Deepender Hooda on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre was misusing the government machinery to target the opposition parties. Congress’ Deepender Hooda accused the Centre to using government machinery to target the opposition. (HT File)

The same comes in the backdrop of a Surat court judgement convicting former party president Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Hooda made the remarks while speaking to media in Ambala, alleging that the saffron party was “suppressing the voices of prominent leaders in the opposition parties” including the Congress “for highlighting their pro-corporate policies.”

“But when corruption-accused leaders join them (BJP), they are termed clean the very next day. We should remember that Amit Shah has called Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma the most corrupt CM ever. What about ED cases against BJP leader Mukul Roy when he was with TMC? And Kuldeep Bishnoi’s disproportionate assets worth crores of rupees in foreign countries?” he questioned.

The lawmaker, however, gave a measured reply on being asked about the party organisation structure at the district-level, saying it was being expanded daily.

Hooda told the audience that the BJP-JJP government in the state has ignored the farmers, youth, MNREGA workers, Anganwadi workers, sportspersons, employees, elders and even children before hitting out at the government for the “highest unemployment in the country, paper leaks, corruption.”

He was here to visit the residences of former legislator Jasbir Malour and party leader Amisha Chawla, while also inviting Congress workers to the “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh” programme to be held in Yamunanagar on April 2.