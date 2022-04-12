Centuries-old ‘beris’ at Golden Temple bear record fruit
: The three centuries-old “beris” in the Golden Temple complex here have witnessed record fruiting this season, thanks to a team of experts from the Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, which has been inspecting the trees annually to protect them from diseases and insects.
The team, including agriculture and horticulture experts, on Monday inspected the three beris (Jujube trees)- Dukh Bhanjni Beri, Ber Baba Budha Sahib and Lachi Ber- laden with fruits, and were delighted to see the results.
Dukh Bhanjani Beri, on the bank of the holy sarovar on lngar hall side, has been here since the fourth Sikh guru Sri Guru Ram Das founded Amritsar city and the holy sarovar in 1570, and is over 400 years old.
“We have been doing sewa of taking care of these beris every season. We have noticed the record fruits borne by the trees this season,” said Prof. Sandeep Singh, one of the team members.
Prof. Jaswinder Singh, another team member, said, “a kind of insect attacks the branches of the beris in the month of April. So, in this month, there is dire need of treatment of the trees. We are here to cut the branches and spray the medicine prepared with neem in order to save them from the insects and diseases. This yearly practice has yielded good results and improved fruiting.”
Due to various some reasons, including lack of proper care, the fruitfulness of this trees was deteriorating and many branches had dried up. The SGPC sought help from different experts to ensure the trees’ upkeep.
In 2005, the gurdwara body had assigned ‘sewa’ (voluntarily service), of treating the ‘beris,’ to a team of experts of the PAU.
Four held in Kalaburagi over students’ clash during Ram Navmi
Four people have been arrested in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, 632 kms from Bengaluru, after a clash between students, who purportedly belong to left- and right-wing groups, following Ram Navmi celebrations, adding to the growing communal tensions in the southern state. According to one of the injured students, they were allegedly targeted for being associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh within the Kalaburagi Central University.
Bengaluru police irked over CID taking over cases
Days after a 22-year-old man was murdered in JJ Nagar, the investigation into the case is becoming a bone of contention between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bengaluru city police. The Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant had called it a case of road rage, however, home minister Araga Jnanendra had claimed that Chandru was killed as he could not speak Urdu, raking up communal tensions.
Microplastics in Cauvery cause fish deformity, pose health risks: Study
Microplastics in the Cauvery river have been identified as one of the major reasons for deformities in fish and other impacts on marine life, according to a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Releasing its report on Monday, the IISc said, “Pollutants like microplastics may be causing growth defects in fish, including skeletal deformities, in the Cauvery River, a new study reveals. Published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety.”
Ludhiana | Married man claims to be single while renewing passport, booked
A man was booked for furnishing false information while renewing The accused, Gurpreet Singh of Gopal Nagar Chowk's passport on Monday. The accused was booked after a seven-month probe. Sub-inspector Baldev Raj, who is investigating the case, said during the probe it was found that the accused had married one Kanchan on February 19, 2019, and that their divorce case was pending in court. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Ludhiana | NGT panel to submit report on industrial park on Sutlej floodplains in 2 months
Acting on a petition filed against the proposed industrial park on Sutlej floodplains near Mattewara Forest, the National Green Tribunal has constituted a four-member committee and asked it to submit a “factual report” within two months. Led by the deputy commissioner, the committee includes Punjab Pollution Control Board and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority officials and a district forest officer.
