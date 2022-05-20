Chances of light rain in Chandigarh till May 24
After the recent spell of severe heat, some relief is around the corner, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast chances of light rain in the city every day till May 24.
Speaking about this, Chandigarh IMD director Manmohan Singh said, “Usually a Western Disturbance (WD) affects the region for a day or two. But a fresh WD will be slow moving and is likely to stay for longer. It will cause light rain from Friday onwards and is expected to peak around Monday. Its effects will also continue on Tuesday after which dry weather is likely to resume.”
While clarifying that it may not rain every day for the next five days, Singh said easterly winds will bring in moisture into the region and cool winds from the hilly areas will also keep the temperature down.
The WD is expected to be more active in the hills and Chandigarh being in the foothills of the Himalayas is likely to receive a spell or two of good rain as well.
Meanwhile, the city’s maximum temperature continued to rise, going up from 40.3°C on Wednesday to 41°C on Thursday, 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also went up from 23.2°C on Wednesday to 26.4°C on Thursday, 3.7 degrees above normal.
Over the next three days, the day temperature is likely to drop to anywhere between 39°C and 40°C, while the nigh temperature will hover between 25°C and 26°C.
Woman spots leopard, panic in Dera Bassi village
Panic gripped the residents of Janetpur, Dera Bassi, after a woman and some children spotted a leopard in the fields around 11 am on Thursday. Villagers informed the police, who alerted the wildlife department. Swinging into action, the department set up a cage to trap the wild cat and made announcements asking people to stay indoors. A wildlife department team, along with police personnel, has also been deployed in the area.
PGIMER Chandigarh launches card to track medical record of patients with inflammatory bowel disease
With an aim to help patients with chronic Inflammatory bowel disease manage the disease effectively, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research launched IBD cards on Thursday, globally celebrated as World IBD Day. IBD, an ongoing illness caused by the inflammation of the intestines, has two main types: ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The IBD card has been designed by PGIMER's gastroenterology department, in association with Colitis and Crohn's Foundation, India.
Dera Bassi pharma firm fined ₹5 lakh for violating Water Act
The Punjab Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on a Dera Bassi-based pharmaceutical company for multiple violations of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. Located in Saidpura village, the firm, Nectar Life Sciences, manufactures antibiotic drugs. During an inspection of the firm's plant in the village on March 29, a PPCB team found untreated effluents being discharged into the fly ash area for stagnation.
Chandigarh: Rag-picker batters snatcher to death, held
Angered over the snatching of Raju's rickshaw, a rag-picker battered a 24-year-old youth to death and injured another man while they were asleep in the Sector-38 market in the wee hours of Thursday. Around 11 pm on Wednesday, while he was returning home, Manoj and Kishori, also rag-pickers, intercepted him near the e-Sampark Centre in Sector 38-D. An altercation ensued and the accused forcibly snatched his rickshaw.
Chandigarh employees’ revised pay scales set to be finalised within 15 days
The UT administration is working to finalise the revised pay scales UT employees as per the Central Services Rules within 15 days. The child care leave for women will increase from one to two years. For professors in colleges under the UT administration, the retirement age may increase to 65 years. Similarly, other allowances are likely to increase.
