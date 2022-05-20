Chances of light rain in Chandigarh till May 24

After the recent spell of severe heat, some relief is around the corner, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast chances of light rain in the city every day till May 24.

Speaking about this, Chandigarh IMD director Manmohan Singh said, “Usually a Western Disturbance (WD) affects the region for a day or two. But a fresh WD will be slow moving and is likely to stay for longer. It will cause light rain from Friday onwards and is expected to peak around Monday. Its effects will also continue on Tuesday after which dry weather is likely to resume.”

While clarifying that it may not rain every day for the next five days, Singh said easterly winds will bring in moisture into the region and cool winds from the hilly areas will also keep the temperature down.

The WD is expected to be more active in the hills and Chandigarh being in the foothills of the Himalayas is likely to receive a spell or two of good rain as well.

Meanwhile, the city’s maximum temperature continued to rise, going up from 40.3°C on Wednesday to 41°C on Thursday, 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also went up from 23.2°C on Wednesday to 26.4°C on Thursday, 3.7 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the day temperature is likely to drop to anywhere between 39°C and 40°C, while the nigh temperature will hover between 25°C and 26°C.