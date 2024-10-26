Menu Explore
Chandigarh: 1 held in snatching case, vehicle, stolen phone recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 26, 2024 10:02 AM IST

The arrest was executed by a team from Police Station-34. The second suspect, Ankit, aged 21, was apprehended following the arrest of his accomplice, Vikram Masih alias Raja, on October 23.

The Chandigarh Police have arrested both suspects involved in a recent phone snatching incident in Sector 44-B.

Three unidentified men allegedly assaulted two individuals and snatched a mobile phone near Nanda Farm in Khudda Jassu village late night on Thursday. (HT File)
Three unidentified men allegedly assaulted two individuals and snatched a mobile phone near Nanda Farm in Khudda Jassu village late night on Thursday. (HT File)

The arrest was executed by a team from Police Station-34. The second suspect, Ankit, aged 21, was apprehended following the arrest of his accomplice, Vikram Masih alias Raja, on October 23.

The snatching occurred on the evening of October 18, around 7.30 pm. Sania, a 26-year-old resident of Sector 44-B, was walking near her house while browsing on her phone when two unidentified men approached from behind on a two-wheeler and snatched her mobile phone.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of the first accused, Vikram Masih, on October 23. Subsequently, the second accused, Ankit, son of Dharamvir, was also arrested from Guru Nanak Colony, Jagatpura, Mohali.

The police team recovered the stolen phone, and the two-wheeler used in the crime.

Phone snatched from man in Khudda Jassu

Three unidentified men allegedly assaulted two individuals and snatched a mobile phone near Nanda Farm in Khudda Jassu village late night on Thursday.

The victims, identified as Washington and his friend Bobby, stated that the incident occurred around 12.20 am. He stated that he and his friend Bobby had gone to Nanda Farm to dump garbage. As they were returning to their room, three men, who were consuming alcohol near the farm, confronted them and asked why they were present in the area.

The confrontation quickly escalated as the three individuals allegedly assaulted Washington and Bobby and snatched Washington’s phone.

Washington reported that as they shouted for help, the three assailants fled the scene on a white Activa scooter. The victims claim they can identify the culprits if they encounter them again.

A formal complaint has been lodged at Police Station Sarangpur and a case has been registered under section 304(2),3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

