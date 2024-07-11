Chandigarh: 11mm rain recorded, more likely ahead

The city recorded 11mm rain on Wednesday morning and more is in store for the coming days, as per the India Meteorological Department. With the monsoon system becoming more active in Chandigarh, more rain can be expected from Thursday. There are chances of heavy rain, above 60 mm, on Friday. (HT Photo)

With the monsoon system becoming more active in this region, more rain can be expected from Thursday. There are chances of heavy rain, above 60 mm, on Friday.

So far this month, the city has recorded 128.8 mm rain. Since the onset of monsoon, 138.7 mm rain has been recorded, which is 43.3% below normal for the corresponding period owing to a dry June.

While there are chances of rain on Saturday and Sunday, the system may become weak thereon.

The maximum temperature remained unchanged between Tuesday and Wednesday at 37.1°C. The minimum temperature rose from 27.4°C on Tuesday to 29.1°C on Wednesday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 36°C and 37°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 30°C.