Chandigarh: 18 lakh traffic challans unpaid as drivers speed past accountability

A staggering 18 lakh traffic challans issued by Chandigarh Traffic Police since 2020 remain unpaid, highlighting an alarming disregard for traffic laws in the city. Of the total 29,97,302 challans, 60% were issued to Chandigarh-registered vehicles, while the rest were for those from outside the city. (HT File photo for representation)

Over the past five years (2020-2024), nearly 30 lakh challans were issued across the city roads to vehicles registered in Chandigarh and outside, as per data obtained under the RTI Act. But majority of the violators—18 lakh, accounting for 61% of the total—have not responded to the fines.

Of the total 29,97,302 challans, 60% were issued to Chandigarh-registered vehicles, while the rest were for those from outside the city.

Data also shows that as many as 7,691 drivers were penalised 25 times or more in the past five years, underscoring a concerning trend of habitual violations.

Despite the city’s strict enforcement through its CCTV-enabled Integrated Traffic Management System, which issued over 20 lakh fines in 2023 and 2024 alone, violators have managed to evade responsibility.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh detailed the steps being taken to stem this: “The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) in January had issued a 15-day ultimatum to violators with five or more unpaid challans. Failure to clear the dues will result in suspension of driving licences and registration certificates. Additionally, repeat offenders may be subjected to community service as per court orders.”

When asked about transfer of vehicle ownership or other changes in vehicle registration, he explained, “A no-objection certificate (NOC) is required for any changes in RC. The NOC is issued only after pending challans are cleared.”

Majority of the violators—18 lakh, accounting for 61% of the total—have not responded to the fines. (HT)

Strict traffic surveillance through ICCC

Under its Integrated Traffic Management System, Chandigarh has a wide traffic surveillance network through 2,000 CCTV cameras installed at 47 major junctions.

Monitored via the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), established under the Smart Cities Mission, the CCTV cameras are connected through a dedicated 250-km fibre network

But RTI activist RK Garg, who procured the data, questioned the effectiveness of these measures: “Despite an investment of ₹350 crore, ICCC has become merely a challan-generating machine. It has neither generated the expected revenue nor significantly reduced traffic violations. This system needs to be reviewed seriously.”

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (Traffic) Shri Parkash said updates regarding challans were sent to violators via text messages. “Vehicle owners should regularly check challan status against their vehicles on the Vahan mobile app,” he said.

He also highlighted the convenience of online payments: “Violators can pay their challans through direct links sent to their registered mobile numbers.”