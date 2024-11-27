Chandigarh: 2 crude bombs target rapper Badshah’s bar, another club

Two low-intensity explosions were reported at two bar-cum-lounges, including one owned by rapper Badshah, in Chandigarh’s upmarket Sector 26 between 3.15am and 3.30am on Tuesday. No one was injured in the blasts though the glass of one of the restaurants was shattered, police said. The blasts occurred outside Chandigarh’s Seville Bar & Lounge, owned by the Punjabi singer, and De’Orra. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The blasts occurred outside Seville Bar & Lounge, owned by the Punjabi singer, and De’Orra.

Police sources said that two unidentified motorcycle-borne men set off an explosive device near the entrance of Seville at 3.15am. Though there is no CCTV footage of the first blast, the second incident at De’Orra, which is barely 30 metres away from Seville, was captured on camera as the men threw a crude bomb, shattering glasspanes of the bar-cum-lounge, minutes later.

CCTV footage from the second incident at De’Orra shows one of the suspects arriving via the cycle track and throwing a crude bomb outside the establishment. The suspects then fled the scene on the motorcycle, heading towards Mohali through the light points of Sectors 49 and 50.

Naresh Kumar, a local resident, reported hearing a loud explosion and witnessed two men on a motorcycle fleeing the scene. The pillion rider dismounted to throw an object resembling an explosive, which caused the second explosion.

“We rushed out after hearing a loud explosion. The glass panes were shattered. We immediately informed the police. There were eight workers inside the (De’Orra) restaurant when the blast took place, but fortunately, no one was injured,” said a restaurant employee.

The Chandigarh Police stated that the jute pieces indicate that a crude bomb, using sutli (jute rope) was used to create panic.

Forensic experts were called to the scene. Police suspect the blasts were orchestrated to intimidate the owners with the police authorities suspecting extortion as the motive.

At De’Orra, a part of the entrance glass door was shattered, while the upper portion of the entry gate at Seville Bar & Lounge was damaged.

A case has been registered under Section 61(2) of the BNS and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, (Sections 3 and 4), at the Sector 26 Police Station. SSP Kanwardeep Kaur stated, “We are investigating the extortion angle. However, it has not been confirmed yet. We are also working to track down the suspects and have obtained significant leads in the case.”

‘Bishnoi group claims responsibility through Facebook post’

Soon after the incidents, a Facebook post surfaced, allegedly from gangster Goldy Brar, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claiming responsibility for the blasts. Bishnoi has gained notoriety for repeatedly threatening to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan and demanding protection money from him recently.

In the post, Brar stated that the blasts were a result of club owners refusing to pay “protection money.” He warned that more severe actions would follow if their demands were not met, sending a clear message to local business owners. However, police have not verified the authenticity of the post.

The incidents happened a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chandigarh scheduled for December 3, raising concern over security measures.

Extortion calls from gangsters not new

Police sources indicate that several club owners in Chandigarh have allegedly paid substantial amounts to gangsters for protection, with numerous businessmen and club owners in the city reporting extortion calls in the past.

Jan 19, 2024: A businessman in sector 5, Kuldeep Singh filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police after four men on two bikes fired shots at his house and targeted his SUV. An FIR was registered under extortion charges when it was discovered that the assailants had demanded ₹3 crore from Singh in the name of Goldy Brar.

Sept 6, 2024: Gurjeet Singh, a 40-year-old resident of Dhanas, who owns a security firm and works as a bouncer at De’Orra Club in Sector 26, was shot at while returning home. The Amritsar police later arrested two suspects, identified as aides of Goldy Brar, who were allegedly demanding protection money from Singh.

July 22, 2023: The operations cell of UT police arrested two men, who they claim were associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were operating an extortion racket in the tricity. The duo had extorted around ₹40-45 lakh from some tricity-based businessmen in six months.

March 17, 2022: Six members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been booked by the Operation Cell of the UT police on a charge of making extortion calls to businessmen and club and hotel owners in the city.

Fourth incident in a week

Night-time security in the city has been severely lacking, as this marks the fourth incident in just one week.

Nov 21: Three college students carjacked a black Jimny near the 15/16 light point at 1.45 am, forcibly taking the vehicle from the driver, Kuldeep Singh.

Nov 24: Four men robbed a man and his sister while they were returning from a relative’s wedding in Manimajra. The assailants blocked their scooter by parking their car in front, chased them with rods, and snatched the man’s mobile phone and his sister’s gold ring.

Nov 26: Two separate incidents occurred – two low intensity blasts reported outside a club at Sector 26 and an elderly woman was held hostage, robbed of jewellery, cash at Sector 27