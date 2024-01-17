Chandigarh: 21-year-old student hangs herself at Sector -42 institute

A 21-year-old student allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in the hostel of a government institute in Sector 42 on Tuesday morning. Chandigarh’s Sector 36 station house officer inspector Om Parkash said they were verifying some details and will take action after a thorough investigation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The woman, who hailed from Noida, also left behind a suicide note, holding a man close to her responsible for her extreme step.

Sector 36 station house officer (SHO) inspector Om Parkash said they were verifying some details and will take action after a thorough investigation.

The incident came to light when there was no response to the repeated knocks on the woman’s hostel room door in the morning. After police were informed, the door was broken open and the student was found hanging.

The body was moved to the mortuary of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for autopsy. The woman’s family in Noida has been informed, said police.