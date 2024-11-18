Chandigarh: 28-year-old man attacked with knife in Hallomajra

An unidentified youth attacked a 28-year-old man with a knife in Hallomajra on Friday night. Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Sections 126(2), 118(1), 109 of the BNS and launched an investigation into the incident. (iStock)

Victim Sonu Kumar Yadav, a private employee, stated that at around 10 pm, while parking his motorcycle outside his house, a man from his neighbourhood blocked his way. When Yadav asked him to move, the situation escalated, with the man allegedly abusing him without provocation.

Yadav added that when he tried to stop him, he boy slapped him on the face and started throwing hands at him. During the confrontation, the accused reportedly brandished a knife-like object and struck Yadav on the left side of his stomach before fleeing the scene.

Yadav was quickly taken to GMCH-32 by a PCR vehicle, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Police have registered a case under Sections 126(2), 118(1), 109 of the BNS and launched an investigation into the incident. Yadav, who was able to recognise the assailant but was unaware of his name, has provided a description that may help in identifying him.