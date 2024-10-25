Chandigarh: 3 rob man of his belongings near Kalagram, 1 held

A resident of Vikash Nagar in Chandigarh was accosted by three individuals near the Kalagram light point on Wednesday in a brazen daylight snatching. Victim Vijay Singh, in his complaint, told police that a trio accosted him and demanded his belongings. They forcibly took Singh’s Aadhaar card, cash and mobile phone. (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Happy, who was apprehended at the scene, his accomplices, Bablu and Gaurav, managed to flee the area before police arrived.

Police have launched an investigation to gather more evidence and locate the remaining suspects. The case, registered under Section 309(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).