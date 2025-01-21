Menu Explore
Chandigarh: 4 bike-borne youths stab man, rob his of phone, wallet

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 21, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Victim, Money Kumar, said four youths on a motorcycle blocked his path near the Sector 38 bus stop and demanded cash. When he refused, three of them forcibly restrained him while the fourth stabbed him, causing injuries to his thigh and hand.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed and robbed by four unidentified persons near the Sector 25/38 light point on Saturday evening around 9 pm, when the victim was out to run some errands.

An FIR under Sections 311, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. Police are trying to track down the suspects. Meanwhile, Kumar is recovering from his injuries. (HT File)
Victim, Money Kumar, said four youths on a motorcycle blocked his path near the Sector 38 bus stop and demanded cash. When he refused, three of them forcibly restrained him while the fourth stabbed him, causing injuries to his thigh and hand. The assailants fled with his mobile phone, a wallet containing 200, and important documents.

Kumar noted the motorcycle’s registration number and reported the incident to the police. He stated that he could identify the culprits if brought before him. An FIR under Sections 311, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. Police are trying to track down the suspects. Meanwhile, Kumar is recovering from his injuries.

