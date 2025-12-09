Chandigarh: 50-year-old man hangs himself at Sector-39 park

A 50-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from a tree at a park near his house in Sector 39 on Sunday night. The body had been hanging for around four hours before it was discovered and brought down. (iStock)

As per police, the deceased was unemployed while his wife was working in a private firm. He had allegedly been under stress, which may have driven him to take the extreme step. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.