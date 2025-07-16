Chandigarh: 69-yr-old’s gold bangle snatched near PGI

A 69-year-old woman fell prey to two women snatchers, one of whom managed to flee with her gold bangle while the other was nabbed at the spot with the help of passersby, near the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) bus stop. A case has been registered under Sections 304(2), 317(2), 3(5) of the BNS. (HT photo for representation)

Complainant Sewa Singh, 71, a retired employee of the Kurukshetra Cooperative Bank and a resident of Sector 28, Panchkula, said he and his wife, Omidevi, had gone to a village in Mohali for some work. While returning home to Panchkula, they got down at the PGI bus stop to change buses.

As the couple began boarding a CTU bus to Panchkula, Singh entered first. Noticing that his wife could not board due to the rush, he stepped out again—only to see a woman arguing with her.

“When I asked my wife, she said that while boarding the bus, she had felt a sudden jerk in her right hand. When she turned back, she saw that the woman behind her had the gold bangle from her right hand. My wife suspected that the woman had either pulled off the gold bangle or cut it using a sharp tool,” Singh said in his complaint.

As Singh confronted the suspect, his wife noticed that the bangle on her left hand was also missing. It was then that they heard someone – presumed to be the suspect’s accomplice – screaming: “Nashibo, Bhag (run)!”

The other passengers, however, managed to catch hold of the woman, identified as Nashibo, 40, of Malout, and handed her over to the police. Police believe the two women are part of a gang of female pickpockets and snatchers who often operate in crowded bus stops.

A case has been registered under Sections 304(2) (snatching), 317(2) (receiving or retaining stolen property), 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 11 police station.