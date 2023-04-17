Chandigarh AAP protests Kejriwal’s questioning by CBI

The Chandigarh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday took out a foot march from Sector 20 to the CBI office to protest Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s questioning by the investigating agency. Chandigarh AAP workers staging a protest against the Narendra Modi government at Sector 20, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The protesters, however, were stopped by the police from reaching the CBI office.

Chandigarh AAP president Prem Garg, who was leading the protest, said, “Since the BJP was unable to defeat the AAP in elections, it has been misusing ED and CBI to put our leaders in jail. The central government is hell-bent on eradicating the opposition. Leaders of all opposition parties are being implicated in false cases. But as soon as a leader joins BJP, all their cases get resolved. If the opposition is destroyed, dictatorship will rule the country. We have to save the country from BJP’s dictatorial politics by protesting on the streets.”

Several AAP councillors and workers from Chandigarh also participated in a protest in Delhi, where councillors Damanpreet Singh and Anju Katyal were detained by the police.