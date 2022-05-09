Chandigarh achieves 100% first-dose vaccination target for 15-18 group
The UT health department on Sunday achieved the target of administering the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible children in the 15-18 age group.
As per the target set by the central government, there are 72,000 eligible children in Chandigarh in this age group. Since January 3, around 72,010 children have been vaccinated with first dose while 43,531 (60%) have been fully vaccinated.
The drive had got off to a slow start, with UT missing its target of covering its entire eligible population in 15-18 age group with the first dose by January 25.
The drive picked up pace only when UT adviser Dharampal announced that unvaccinated children will not be allowed to attend physical classes in schools. However, the decision was later revoked by the administration.
UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said that the milestone has been achieved with the joint effort of the health and education department. He added that UT is organising various camps in government and private schools to inoculate eligible children and they are expecting to achieve 100% target in the 12-15 age group too.
As many as 45,000 children are eligible for vaccination in the 12-15 age group in Chandigarh. Of these, 30,459 (68%) have got the first dose, while 6,129 (14%) are fully vaccinated.
-
2 teenage boys feared drowned in Chenab in J&K’s Ramban
Two teenage boys, who had gone for a bath in the Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, are feared to have drowned in the river, police said on Sunday. Station house officer Ramban Sandeep Charak said Parvinder Singh, 16, and Nitish Kumar, 15, of Diargali-Rajgarh, had gone for a bath in the river and slipped into deep waters on Sunday afternoon.
-
Two terrorists arrested in Kashmir’s Bandipora
Two 'hybrid' terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday. On a specific input regarding movement of terrorists from Bandipora to Srinagar, a checkpoint was established by security forces near Wullar Vantage Aragam on Saturday, a police official said. He identified them as Abid Ali and Faisal Hassan Parray -- both residents of Herpora Achan Pulwama.
-
Haryana IPS officer Hemant Kalson booked for abusing, misbehaving with nurse
Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson has been booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with a staff nurse at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. The officer was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time, the nurse said. She further alleged that Kalson also tried to attack her when she was trying to pacify him. The accused also allegedly threatened the nurse of sexual assault in the presence of policemen.
-
Two arrested for assaulting off-duty soldier in J&K’s Poonch
Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking an army personnel who was on leave at his home in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The prime accused, Gangandeep Singh of Darrah village of Poonch and Simranjeet Singh of Pind-Chatha in Jammu, were arrested during investigation of the assault case, a police official said.
-
Chandigarh | Amid rising Covid infections, low hospitalisation figures come as relief
Though Covid-19 cases have shown a slight spike in the tricity and adjoining areas in Punjab and Haryana, virus-related hospitalisations continue to remain low. As on Sunday, there were two Covid patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, two at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and one at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. No Covid patient was admitted at any of the private hospitals in Chandigarh.
