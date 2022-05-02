Chandigarh administration bulldozes Colony Number 4

The UT administration demolished the largest slum cluster in the city, Colony Number 4, on Sunday, vacating around 65 acres of government land, estimated to be worth ₹2,000 crore.

The land, located in Industrial Area, was illegally occupied by around 10,000 people, who had set up over 2,500 shanties over the past 50 years.

The drive started early in the morning in the presence of a large police contingent and officials, who had assembled at the spot at 5 am. As the drive continued till the evening, there was no opposition or protest from the locals, most of whom had vacated the land with their belongings on Saturday night after the administration declared that it will demolish the colony on Sunday morning.

“Special teams were deputed by the local administration to help the colony residents in shifting and transporting their belongings. Carriage transport service was also provided for smooth eviction,” said deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the 500-metre radius of the illegal colony, and entry and exit to the area was restricted at all points.

The land, located in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, was illegally occupied by around 10,000 people, who had set up over 2,500 shanties over the past 50 years. (HT)

With the aim to relocate eligible residents, the administration conducted a biometric survey in 2005-2006 at Colony Number 4 and other slum areas. The survey included collection of thumb impressions, photographs and voter identity cards of the residents seeking rehabilitation, besides physical verification.

In order to be eligible for alternative housing, the residents had to prove they were living in the colony at the time of the survey and also continuous residency in Chandigarh thereon till allotment.

People who couldn’t provide proof were grouped as doubtful cases. Their claims were recently processed and many were given provisional allotment under the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme.

According to UT officials, around 3,000 families living at Colony Number 4 have been allotted flats under different rehabilitation schemes.

On April 29, a camp was organised at the SDM (East) Office for provisional allotment of flats under the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme at the Maloya Housing Complex. Thereafter, a computerised draw was held on April 30 at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) Office for allotment of 290 flats to colony residents at the Maloya Housing Complex.

On Sunday, CHB organised a camp at the complex for completing the remaining formalities and documentation, before handing over possession of the flats. Around 250 of the 290 successful applicants were given allotment letters and physical possession slips.

However, Rajinder Yadav, a local resident and an AAP leader, said, “Many eligible residents have been left out. While some are moving to rented accommodations in Maloya, Dhanas, Mauli Jagran, etc., others have been forced to return to their native villages.”

Meanwhile, a UT official said, “Many opportunities were given to the residents to make alternative arrangements and most of the eligible residents were allotted flats. But in the meantime, people continued to construct new shanties and even sublet these to people after they were allotted flats.”

In a previous attempt to vacate the land in 2019, the administration had issued eviction notices, directing the residents to vacate the land within 21 days. But the demolition drive was never initiated due to the Covid-19 pandemic and municipal corporation elections.

Colony Number 4 became the largest slum in the city after Colony Number 5 was razed in 2013 as part of the UT administration’s efforts to make Chandigarh slum-free by March 2017.

The administration had also demolished Mazdoor Colony, Kuldeep Colony, Pandit Colony, Nehru Colony, Ambedkar Colony, Kajheri Colony and Madrasi Colony. Recently, the administration had razed around 250 shanties in Manimajra’s Kishangarh area.

But several small and big pockets of slums areas still remain in Industrial Area, Manimajra and Sector 25.

Over the past year, CHB has also rehabilitated slum-dwellers from tin-shed colonies in Sectors 52 and 56 to the Rehabilitation Colony, Maloya, under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006.

“Overall, the administration has constructed more than 40,000 rehabilitation units in different areas, including Maloya, Ram Darbar, Mauli Jagran and Dhanas. So far more than 1,00,000 slum residents have been rehabilitated,” said the official.

