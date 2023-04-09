Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shanties removed, Chandigarh administration reclaims 2.5 acres

Shanties removed, Chandigarh administration reclaims 2.5 acres

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 09, 2023 02:09 AM IST

A total of 32 unauthorised jhuggis, one cattle and one goat shed were removed in an eviction drive carried out by Chandigarh administration in Industrial Area Phase II on Saturday. The administration reclaimed around 2.5 acres of land.

A total of 32 unauthorised jhuggis, one cattle and one goat shed were removed in an eviction drive carried out by Chandigarh administration in Industrial Area Phase II on Saturday. The administration reclaimed around 2.5 acres of land.

Encroachment from the green belt behind Industrial plot number 434 and 434-A of Chandigarh was also removed. (HT File)
Encroachment from the green belt behind Industrial plot number 434 and 434-A of Chandigarh was also removed. (HT File)

The drive was conducted by UT’s engineering department near 3 BRD. The eviction team, led by sub-divisonal officer (roads) Maninder Singh, used excavators and trucks during the drive. Encroachment from the green belt behind Industrial plot number 434 and 434-A was also removed as per the orders of deputy commissioner Vinay Partap Singh. The DC cautioned the general public against indulging in any encroachments in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cattle chandigarh administration deputy commissioner encroachment engineering department land maninder singh + 5 more
cattle chandigarh administration deputy commissioner encroachment engineering department land maninder singh + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out