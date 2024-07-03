Chandigarh admn begins survey to identify encroached government lands

The UT administration has started a comprehensive survey to identify and address the encroachment of government lands by unauthorised occupants. The estate office is leveraging geographic information system technology to detect and track the progressive encroachment on government lands in Chandigarh. (Getty image)

Deputy commissioner-cum-estate officer Vinay Pratap Singh said the UT has been utilising advanced technologies and satellite imagery in collaboration with revenue authorities to pinpoint illegal encroachments year by year.

The estate office is leveraging geographic information system (GIS) technology to detect and track the progressive encroachment on government lands. Singh emphasised the critical importance of land in a planned city like Chandigarh, highlighting the detrimental effects of illegal occupation, including unplanned urban growth and significant financial losses due to high land prices.

Robust stance is being taken against encroachers

The DC cited the recent action against the Furniture Market, where approximately 10-12 acres, valued at over ₹1,500 crore, had been encroached upon for the past 30 years. On June 30, nearly two acres, worth more than ₹200 crore, were reclaimed from illegal occupants.

The UT administration is currently examining replies from the occupants, with the land acquisition officer overseeing the matter for a prompt resolution.

Singh highlighted the administration’s comprehensive policy for rehabilitating eligible illegal occupants under the Small Flats Scheme. Over 18,000 individuals have been provided with rehabilitation flats in various colonies. In 2022, the demolition of Colony No. 4 resulted in the recovery of 40 acres.

Despite a stay from the Punjab and Haryana high court hindering further demolitions in other notified colonies, the UT has approached the court to vacate the stay and expedite the clearance of civil writ petitions, aiming to reclaim valuable government land.