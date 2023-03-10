Chandigarh admn looking at 5-year posting for school principals, heads

A five-year posting may be fixed for principals of senior secondary schools and heads of high schools, as per the draft transfer policy for teachers working in Chandigarh’s government schools. Currently, the Chandigarh education department has no clear transfer regulations for principals, heads, teachers and other staff working in government schools. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The draft policy has been readied by an education department committee after deliberations, as currently, the department has no clear transfer regulations for principals, heads, teachers and other staff working in government schools.

Before implementing the policy from the 2023-24 academic session, the department has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders by March 24.

Uploaded on the department’s website, the policy also recommends that school heads, teachers and other staffers who are retiring within one year or less as of March 31 of the given year will not be transferred.

Lecturers, vocational lecturers, masters, mistresses, and classical and vernacular, junior basic training and nursery teacher training teachers may be transferred after 12 years at a school in the 2023-24 session and 10 years from 2024-25 session onwards.

“This arrangement has been proposed, as no transfer policy was implemented during the last seven to eight years,” the draft states.

Postings for teachers working on guest or contract basis will be done after completion of transfer of regular teachers. Transfers of teachers working under Samagra Shiksha will be initiated separately.

While transfer of school principals and heads will be managed offline, those of teachers will be handled online. Teachers, heads and principals will be able to submit their request for transfer on the completion of a minimum stay of three years. The cut-off date for all purposes will be March 31 preceding the session in which the transfers are to be undertaken.

“The transfer policy will be finalised before the end of the current 2022-23 session. Its implementation will help bring about fairness, transparency and effective administration within the department,” said Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, director, school education, Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON