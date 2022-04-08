Chandigarh | Approval committee chairman reviews online building plan approval system

Plan Approval Committee estate officer-cum-chairman on Thursday reviewed the online building plan approval system (OBPAS). A presentation was also made by the consultant engaged in preparing the software.

Technical scrutiny of the online process for the above 2 kanal-residential building plan was examined. The consultant has been advised to simplify the process for making it more public-friendly and ensure no human interface in this process of plan scrutiny.

It was decided that the test launch of the OBPAS for all categories shall be done from April 18. The online issuance of occupation certificates for the below 2 kanal-residential categories is also expected to start.

Meanwhile, timelines for building plan approvals of other land uses shall be fixed. The consultant is expected to ensure the software conforms to requisite guidelines of building by-laws for online scrutiny of plans.

This initiative was aimed to help the public in getting their online certificates hassle-free and in a time-bound manner. Under the new system, the applicants will also be able to track their file in case of delays.

The meeting was attended by the UT chief architect, assistant estate officer, senior architect and other officers of the estate office and the engineering department.