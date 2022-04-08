Chandigarh | Approval committee chairman reviews online building plan approval system
Plan Approval Committee estate officer-cum-chairman on Thursday reviewed the online building plan approval system (OBPAS). A presentation was also made by the consultant engaged in preparing the software.
Technical scrutiny of the online process for the above 2 kanal-residential building plan was examined. The consultant has been advised to simplify the process for making it more public-friendly and ensure no human interface in this process of plan scrutiny.
It was decided that the test launch of the OBPAS for all categories shall be done from April 18. The online issuance of occupation certificates for the below 2 kanal-residential categories is also expected to start.
Meanwhile, timelines for building plan approvals of other land uses shall be fixed. The consultant is expected to ensure the software conforms to requisite guidelines of building by-laws for online scrutiny of plans.
This initiative was aimed to help the public in getting their online certificates hassle-free and in a time-bound manner. Under the new system, the applicants will also be able to track their file in case of delays.
The meeting was attended by the UT chief architect, assistant estate officer, senior architect and other officers of the estate office and the engineering department.
J&K Congress chief, senior leaders taken into police custody during protest against rising inflation
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir along with working president Raman Bhalla and nearly 50 party leaders and workers were taken into custody by the police on Thursday when they were protesting against hike in fuel price and rising inflation near Tawi Bridge in Jammu. They were then taken into custody and sent to district police lines in Gandhi Nagar and later released.
BSF recovers rich cache of arms & ammo from Indo-Pak border in Jammu
The Border Security Force on Thursday recovered a rich haul of arms and ammunition from Pargwal area of Akhnoor sector along the 198-km long International Border in Jammu district during a special search operation, said officials. They said the SSO was launched as there were intelligence inputs about Pakistan-based terrorists attempting to smuggle weapons into the Indian territory. (with inputs from Press Trust of India)
Punjab traffic cop felicitated for turning down ₹200 bribe
Chandigarh: A Punjab police head constable, posted in the traffic wing of Mansa district, was felicitated by a senior police official on Thursday for turning down a bribe of ₹200. Additional director general of police (ADGP-traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai gave a commendation certificate to head constable Gurpreet Singh and wished him good luck. He also encouraged him to perform his duty with the same sincerity and honesty in future too.
5 more Amritsar MC councillors join AAP
Five more councillors of the Amritsar municipal corporation on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Till now, 33 of the 84 councillors in the House have joined the AAP. Three councillors — Ajit Singh Bhatia, Nisha Dhillon and Satnam Singh — were associated with the Congress, Jarnail Singh Dhot with the BJP and Avinash Jolly had contested as an independent.
Sisodia’s tweet: AAP, BJP spar; not being replaced as Himachal CM, says Jai Ram
Following Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's statement that BJP is considering replacing Jai Ram Thakur with Union minister Anurag Thakur as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections in the state, leaders of the ruling Saffron Party and Aam Aadmi Party engaged in a war of words on Thursday.
