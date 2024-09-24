Chandigarh: At 37.6°C, Monday hottest September day in 37 years

: With maximum temperature going up from 36.1°C on Sunday to 37.6°C on Monday, this was the highest that the maximum temperature has gone in 37 years as per the India meteorological department (IMD) records. While the day will remain hot on Tuesday as well, relief is likely from Wednesday onwards. At 37.6°C, maximum temperature in Chandigarh was 5.7 degrees above the normal temperature. This is the highest since 1987. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

At 37.6°C, maximum temperature was 5.7 degrees above the normal temperature. This is the highest since 1987 when maximum temperature had gone up to 38°C on September 27. This is also the second highest that the maximum temperature has gone in September since the IMD started keeping records for Chandigarh from 1954 onwards. The third highest was 37.5°C on September 16, 1974. At the airport observatory, the maximum temperature went up to 37.1°C. Last year, the maximum temperature had gone up to 37°C on September 7 and 8.

Speaking about the high temperature, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “After the recent spell of rains, we were expecting a rise in temperature. Monday was the first day with sunlight throughout the day and little clouds. After a long spell of rain, pollutants which scatter sunlight also get removed which further intensified the sunlight.”

Not only was the temperature above average, but humidity also went up to 89% on Monday making the day extra uncomfortable for the city residents. High temperature will continue on Tuesday, with the IMD forecasting a maximum of 37°C.

The monsoon system which has been lying dormant over the region for the past few days is likely to become active again from Wednesday onwards. Paul said, “Scattered rains are expected in the region from Wednesday evening. Even if it doesn’t rain in the city at first, rain in adjoining areas is likely to bring relief. Chances of light to moderate rain are expected till the weekend.”

Even after the weekend, there are chances of another monsoon system affecting the city around next week as per preliminary forecasts. Monsoon withdrawal is unlikely to be declared till before this.

Minimum temperature also rose from 25.4°C on Sunday to 26.1°C on Monday, 2.7 degrees above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 37°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.

Hottest Sept days in past 11 yrs

Year Temp

2024: 37.6°C on September 23

2023: 37°C on September 7 and 8

2022: 36.2°C on September 9

2021: 35.8°C on September 7 and 29

2020: 36.6°C on September 22

2019: 36°C on September 12

2018: 35.2°C on September 7

2017: 36.3°C on September 19

2016: 35.6°C on September 18 and 20

2015: 36.3°C on September 13