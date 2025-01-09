Chandigarh: Audit flags delay in paying 278-cr arrears owed to PU teachers

An audit on the functioning of the Panjab University’s (PU) registrar office for the 2023-24 session has again brought up the issue of arrears to be paid to the teachers after the implementation of the Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC). The audit was conducted by the resident audit officer (RAO) and other staff deployed by the UT local fund examiner. An inspection report has been prepared by the office of director general of audit (central) Sector 17, Chandigarh. (HT File)

As per the inspection report submitted, in the budget estimates of income of the PU for 2023-24, there was a provision of a one-time additional grant for payment of arrears amounting to ₹278 crore. As per a letter sent by the PU registrar to the higher education department of the Punjab government, a consultative committee was constituted as to how the deficit should be met by successor states after the withdrawal of shares by the Haryana government.

Accordingly, the committee determined the ratio of 40:60 between Punjab and the central governments and it was decided on the recommendations of the task force that the funding to the university shall be released by the Union ministry of education through the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Centre, Punjab govt yet to pay their share

A one-time grant of ₹175.51 crore for the Seventh CPC implementation to PU was approved by the Union ministry in a letter sent on February 23, 2024. The audit further observed that in view of the 40:60 sharing of funds, an amount of ₹102.66 crore was due for reimbursement from the Punjab government in the form of arrears as well.

However, neither the UGC nor the Punjab government have paid their respective shares. PU had adopted and implemented the pay revision in 2016, while salaries as per the new pay commission started crediting from January 2023. Even after approval of a one-time grant of ₹175.5 crore for payment of arrears, the UGC has not released the arrears till now.

PU, in its reply to the audit, had said due tothe imposition of the model code of conduct, the additional grant of ₹175.51 crore was expected in the regular budget of the Union ministry for 2024-25. The audit was conducted in May 2024, however to date, the funds have not come. The education department, in its reply, also said once the Punjab government decides to release arrears for its staff, the PU is expected to get the remaining grant for payment of arrears from the government.

However, the audit noted that the reply was not tenable. While it is now close to a year ever since the letter was sent by the Centre, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) are also following it up. General secretary Mritunjay Kumar said they have gone all the way to Delhi to inquire about this funding from the Centre and it is expected to be released soon.

The UGC had fixed the grant for PU at ₹176 crore in 2014 and ever since has been granting only a 6% annual hike. PU has sent numerous reminders to UGC to revise the grant given the implementation of the revised pay scales in line with the 6th and 7th Pay Commission recommendations.