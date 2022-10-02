Chandigarh bans PFI, affiliate outfits for 5 yrs

CHANDIGARH: Adhering to the central government’s orders, the UT administration has declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates “unlawful” with immediate effect for a period of five years.

The Centre had banned the outfit under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for “terror links” and had ordered the blocking of all social media traces of the banned outfit, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts and YouTube channels.

The UT administration, in its notice, said, “The UT declares Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as an “unlawful association”.

The Centre has outlawed the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates for five years, accusing them of involvement in Islamic radicalisation and terrorist activities, a move that came after a crackdown on the group’s leaders and office bearers across several states, in which nearly 350 people were rounded up.