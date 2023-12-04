Chandigarh: Brace for above normal rain this December

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above normal rain this December, as deduced from its monthly forecast. Children enjoying a camel ride near Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on a sunny day. (Keshav Singh/HT)

According to the forecast, prepared using probability models, the city is set to get higher than normal Western Disturbances (WDs) this month, due to which the average rain in December, 23.4 mm, is expected to be breached.

This follows the ongoing trend since January, when all-time highest rain for the month was recorded due to high frequency of strong WDs. IMD experts attributed this to climate change.

Scientist at IMD Chandigarh, Shivinder Singh said, “The probability model is based on global meteorological systems like the El Nino and La Nina system. In December, with higher rain, cloudy skies are likely to keep the night temperature on the higher side, but the day temperature will stay around normal.”

As per IMD’s seasonal forecast for winter (December to February), there is a 75% probability that the minimum temperature will remain above normal. In the case of maximum temperature, there is a 45-55% probability. As a result, cold wave conditions will also be limited.

Dense fog predicted for two days

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow warning for moderate to dense fog in the city on Monday and Tuesday. As per IMD officials, even on Sunday evening, humidity was above 70% and with drop in temperature, there is a high likelihood of dense fog along isolated patches in the city.

Yellow warning is the second of the four-colour warning system used by the IMD. It asks people to keep a watch and stay updated.

On Sunday, visibility had gone down to 2,000 metres, as mist had started to form in the city. Ludhiana was worst affected with visibility going down to 250 metres. Dense fog is declared when visibility drops below 250 metres.

Speaking about fog in the region, IMD officials said, “Fog is more prevalent around areas with vegetation, so rural areas in Punjab, especially around Patiala and Ludhiana, have started getting fog. While night temperature is still not low enough, over 70% humidity on a December evening is higher than normal and can lead to significant fog if there is a drop in temperature.”

Air quality turns poor again

After improving considerably due to Thursday rain, the city’s air quality again dropped to “poor” on Sunday. It was the worst at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station in Sector 53, where the average AQI at 6 pm was 229, followed by 196 in Sector 22 and 128 in Sector 25, both in the “moderate” category.

As seen in previous days, air quality was better in Panchkula, where an AQI of 101 (moderate) was logged at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board observatory in Sector 6, Panchkula.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature dipped slightly from 24.9°C on Saturday to 24.7°C, one degree below normal, and the minimum temperature from 11.8°C to 11.4°C, one degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 11°C and 12°C.