Chandigarh: Brace for heatwave from today
After staying on the lower side on Friday as well, temperature in Chandigarh is likely to increase from Saturday onwards, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). There are also chances of heatwave in the city for the next three days. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.
Due to cloudy weather, maximum temperature went down from 38.9°C on Thursday to 37.1°C on Friday and minimum temperature from 22.8°C to 21.7°C.
Over the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 39°C and minimum temperature between 22°C and 23°C. The temperature is likely to increase as the Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the region has passed.
Temperature had gone up to 40.7°C before the recent WD had affected the region.
-
Chandigarh: Man caught red-handed stealing copper wires from club
A man was caught red-handed while The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh was trying to steal copper wires from the rooftop of Culture Club in Sector 26 on Thursday night. The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh, was caught by the staff of the club and handed over to the police. A theft case has been registered. Two men were arrested for committing a theft at a house in Sector 41-B.
-
Take up BSF jurisdiction issue with Centre, SAD urges Bhagwant Mann
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday requested chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to apprise the Union home minister that the dual jurisdiction of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force was coming in the way of proceeding against drugs and weapon smugglers in the border belt of Punjab. SAD asked AAP to take up the issue with the Centre so that the extension in jurisdiction given to the BSF should be withdrawn.
-
Chandigarh tricity: 6 Covid cases surface, no death
The tricity recorded six new Covid infections on Friday, with four infections surfacing from Chandigarh and two from Mohali. Panchkula did not report any new infection on the day. Moreover, no fatality was reported from any of the three jurisdictions. The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 7 and 44, while in Mohali, the cases came from Mohali city and Kharar.
-
Covid booster dose: Chandigarh’s private hospitals hesitant to buy more vaccines
Private hospitals in Chandigarh are hesitant to buy more stock to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to adults amid tepid public response and capping of price by the Union government. In Chandigarh, the dose is available at Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2.
-
Covid booster dose: Private hospitals in Punjab hesitant to procure vaccine
The Covid-19 booster vaccination for the 18-60-year category got a tepid response in Punjab with small and medium hospitals registered with the Indian Medical Association reluctant to procure the vaccine from manufacturers. According to the IMA, most of the private hospitals are yet to place orders with manufacturers of Covaxine and Covishield vaccines, who will provide doses to these hospitals at the rate of ₹225 per dose.
