Chandigarh, brace for it! Farm protesters prepared for a long haul

As thousands of farmers converged onto Chandigarh for a state-level dharna, their determination to have their demands met was evident on their face as well as the extended preparations they came with. With lodgings set up in trucks and ration supplies stocked in huge containers, the farmers seem all set to make Chandigarh their home for as long as it takes to have their voices heard. Farmers protesting at Matka Chowk in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/JHT)

The BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) has announced a five-day protest at the open ground in front of Sham Mall, Sector 34-B, but the scene at the site suggests that the farmers are prepared for a much longer haul. An estimated 6,000 to 6,500 activists are expected to join the protest, arriving in cars, jeeps, tractor trolleys, and buses in coming days.

The farmers have transformed their trucks into temporary homes. These vehicles, typically used for transporting crops, now serve as mobile lodgings. Inside, mattresses are neatly spread out, fans rigged to run on portable generators, and gas cylinders set up for cooking. The trucks, parked at the exhibition ground of Sector 34 (near petrol pump), form a space where farmers gather, cook food, rest, and strategise.

Provisions have been stocked with care and foresight. Massive containers brimming with essentials—rice, lentils, sugar, and milk—line the edges of the ground. The farmers have also brought along gas stoves and cylinders, ensuring that hot meals can be prepared on-site. These makeshift kitchens are abuzz with activity, as groups take turns to cook and serve food to thousands gathered. The air is filled with the aroma of traditional Punjabi dishes, a comforting reminder of home.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, who heads the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), said, “We have all the essential items required for a home. After handing over the memorandum in the evening, we were preparing kheer to serve to farmers who have traveled from afar.”

While the official plan is to protest for five days, the farmers have clearly made arrangements to extend their stay if necessary. The sheer volume of supplies they’ve brought with them indicates their readiness for a prolonged struggle.

Birender Singh, a farmer from Mansa block said, “We’re prepared to stay for as long as it takes. Our cause is just, and we have everything we need to sustain ourselves here. If need be, we will get more supplies from our villages, as everything needed is on standby.”

“It remains to be seen whether we will extend our stay or not; it all depends on how the government responds to our demands. The decision will be announced on September 4 after holding meetings with the union members,” added Joginder Singh.

This is the second farmers’ demonstration in the tricity after a series of protests at YPS chowk. Members of nearly 30 other unions, including the BKU (Rajewal), Kirti Kisan Union, BKU (Dakaunda) and BKU (Lakhowal), arrived here on Monday.

The farmers have gathered to demand a range of changes, including reforms in agricultural policies, granting land to deprived landless and poor farmers, ensuring canal water reaches every farmer and farm labourer, allocating a larger budget for farmer-friendly policies, waiving off loans for farmers and labourers, and passing a bill in the Vidhan Sabha to declare existing loan laws as “anti-farmer.”

Traffic disrupted

The city witnessed significant traffic disruptions on Monday as farmers took to the streets, marching from Sector 34 ground to Matka Chowk as part of a five-day protest. The demonstration caused major traffic bottlenecks on key routes, prompting the Chandigarh Police to seek additional support from the Punjab Police to maintain law and order.

The march, which began at 3:30 pm, saw the farmers’ union covering one-third of the road, with Chandigarh Police piloting the procession. The protesters handed over a demand letter to a leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before returning to their base at Sector 34.

The routes taken by farmers for march included -- 20/21 light point, old labour chowk, 18/21 dividing road, ISBT 17 chowk, 17/22 dividing road, cricket stadium road, 16/17 dividing road and Matka chowk.

The protest led to significant delays, with vehicles caught in long queues on all four sides of Matka Chowk, and traffic moving at a snail’s pace.

Commuters expressed frustration over the traffic disruptions, with many finding their usual routes clogged and having to take lengthy detours. “I was stuck in traffic for nearly an hour on what usually takes me 10 minutes,” said Neha, a local resident, adding that the police advisory was not enough to avoid the delays.

The Chandigarh Police deployed nearly 3,000 personnel across the city. This force includes local police, special units, and additional reinforcements from neighboring states. In wake of the protest, the Mohali Police have also beefed up security at the entry and exit points.