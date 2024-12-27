Chandigarh, brace for thunderstorm today

A thunderstorm is likely to hit the city today, with rain and gusty winds expected to continue until Saturday due to a fresh Western Disturbance, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Children enjoy ice-cream on a cold Thursday afternoon at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While rain, thunder and gusty winds upto 40km/h are expected on Friday and Saturday, clear weather is on cards from Sunday. As per IMD officials, the day temperature will get affected on Friday and Saturday if it rains during the day but nights will be relatively warmer. From Sunday, night temperature is also likely to drop while moderate to dense fog is expected in the city in the coming days.

The maximum temperature rose from 23.9°C on Wednesday to 24.1°C on Thursday, 4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature meanwhile dropped from 7.4°C on Wednesday to 7.3°C on Thursday, 0.3 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 19°C and 22°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 7°C and 9°C.

The air quality index (AQI) has meanwhile turned poor in the city again. As per the daily AQI bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Chandigarh was 258 on Thursday. This is calculated by taking the average AQI of all three stations in the city at 4pm, while the individual AQI values are also averages taken of the past 24 hours.

AQI had remained below 200 for the past two days, but now it has again shot up past 200 which has to do with temperature inversion and pollutants again filling the air after getting washed away by the rain. Between 201 to 300, AQI is considered poor and can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.