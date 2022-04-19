Chandigarh business representatives continue protest over amendments in Capital Act
Continuing their protest against the proposed 400-time hike in the penalty on building violations under proposed amendments of Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, the Chandigarh Coordination Committee, an umbrella group for 27 organisations, on Monday staged a protest outside the UT Secretariat, Sector 9.
Later, they submitted their objections in writing to the UT administration.
Following the protest, UT administration on Monday extended the date of filing objections to May 6.
The members said the proposed increase of penalty from ₹500 in the original act to ₹2 lakh, followed by ₹8,000 per day, is exorbitantly high. They added that UT administration should convene a meeting of Chandigarh Coordination Committee representatives with senior officials including UT adviser, finance secretary and others to discuss the crucial issue.
Protesters dubbed the concept of annual increase of 5% as “completely unwarranted”, saying the penalty should not be considered as a revenue-earning exercise like water tariff and electricity charges.
UT’s public notice on draft amendment with respect to the building misuse violations, meanwhile, reads, “Any person who contravenes the provisions of sub-section (2) of Section 4 or Section 6 of the Act shall, on conviction, be punishable with fine, which may extend to ₹2 lakh, and a further fine, which may extend to ₹8,000 for each day during which the offence is proved to have continued after the first day.”
The penalty was also proposed to be increased by 5% annually, but maximum penalty levied on any person may not exceed 20% of the total value of the property calculated as per the prevalent collector rate on the date of adjudication.
-
Doctor, 2 others arrested for attacking nurse, stealing her mobile phone in Ulhasnagar
Ulhasnagar police arrested a doctor and two other accused whom Dr Shahabuddin Khan hired to beat and steal the mobile phone of a female nurse working under him. He hired three persons who allegedly beat up the nurse and stole her phone. According to Ulhasnagar police officials, the nurse has been working at Life Care Hospital in Ulhasnagar for the last three years. She was on leave from April 4.
-
Pending grant may impact DA payment for PU employees
Chandigarh Panjab University may face difficulties in allowing the enhancement in the dearness allowance (DA) to its employees, as over ₹7 crore worth of Punjab government's grant money has not yet been received. PU recently enhanced the DA for its employees from the existing 196% to 203%. As per the order, the 7% hike in DA will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2022.
-
Centre declares JeM commander Nengroo designated terrorist
Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, a commander of banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was designated as a terrorist by the Centre on Monday for his involvement in various terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Nengroo is the fifth individual to have been designated as a terrorist by the Centre in the last fortnight. Nengroo, who was born on November 20, 1987, hails from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.
-
₹81.42L out of ₹82.50L cash meant for ATM machines across Navi Mumbai that van driver fled with recovered
Out of the ₹82.50 lakh meant for depositing in the ATM machines that was stolen by the van driver, NRI Coastal police have seized ₹81.42 lakh. The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the substitute driver, Dalvi, fled with the van from Ulwe while two vault officers and a security guard were depositing the cash in an ATM machine. He then abandoned the van near Apollo Hospital and fled with the box of cash.
-
Kashmiri artist takes to canvas to portray deeply sensitive themes
In the politically-charged landscape of the Valley, an artist has taken to canvas to portray some deeply sensitive themes and is carving out a space for himself. Kunwar Aamir Hameed Wani's pursuit to become an artist, however, has not been an easy one. His oil and acrylic artworks on canvas and paper are mostly focused on contemporary and abstract forms.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics