News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: CBI court orders security for graft case complainant

Chandigarh: CBI court orders security for graft case complainant

ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
Dec 01, 2023 08:38 AM IST

In 2017, CBI had arrested head constable Raj Kumar of Chandigarh Police for accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a Ram Darbar resident Anil Kumar to let him off in an assault case

A special CBI court has directed the Chandigarh SSP to provide necessary security to the complainant in a 2017 bribery case after he alleged threat to his life from the accused head constable.

On September 13, 2022, the complainant moved the CBI court, seeking action against the accused cop, and protection for him and his family. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In 2017, CBI had arrested head constable Raj Kumar for accepting a bribe of 5,000 from a Ram Darbar resident Anil Kumar to let him off in an assault case. Then posted at the Sector 31 police station, he had allegedly demanded 20,000 bribe from Kumar.

He was subsequently booked under Sections 7 and 13 (1) (D) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Five years later, on September 13, 2022, Anil moved court, seeking action against the accused cop, and protection for him and his family.

In his application, Anil alleged that he was being pressured to settle the case to avoid enmity with the accused. However, in court, the head constable termed the allegations false and frivolous.

But allowing Anil’s plea, the court said, “Without detailed investigation into the issue, it cannot be ascertained whether allegations as levelled by the complainant are true or not, but still in the interest of justice, keeping in view the application of the complainant, a copy of the application is ordered to be sent to the Chandigarh SSP for looking into the issue and also providing necessary security to the complainant, keeping in view the threat perception to him, if any.”

The order added that the complainant can also approach the office of SSP, along with the present order, for seeking such protection. The court also sought an action-taken report on information sent to the SSP by December 14, the next date of hearing.

