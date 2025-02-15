Chandigarh: Chitkara International School shines at CBSE National Science Exhibition

Chitkara International School celebrated the achievements of its students at the CBSE National Science Exhibition 2024-25 and the national-level Skill Expo. Chitkara International School students displaying their models and projects at the CBSE National Science Exhibition 2024-25 in Gurugram. (HT Photo)

Trijal Bansal, a Class 8 student from Chitkara International School, Panchkula, clinched the first prize at the CBSE National Science Exhibition in the mathematical modelling and computational thinking sub-theme (Classes 6-8 category) for his project, ‘Garbhini’. This project integrates AI-driven foetal heart rate monitoring, real-time data analysis, noise filtering, and smart transportation, enabling precise monitoring in non-clinical and noisy environments while ensuring life-saving maternal care and swift medical evacuation in underserved rural regions.

The event, held in Gurugram from January 30 to February 1, saw 400 teams competing across various categories, with 28 exhibits in this specific sub-theme.

Meanwhile, representing Chitkara International School, Chandigarh, Class 6 student Aanvi Madhu Chitkara and Class 9 student Nandish Singh Dhaliwal were selected for the national-level Skill Expo in Jodhpur for their project, ‘Solar Shamiyana’—a solar-powered canopy designed to provide sustainable solutions for disaster-prone areas, camps, treks, and outdoor events. Their approach underscores the school’s focus on technological advancement.

With the guidance and encouragement from educators and mentors, the students are inspired to think critically, explore uncharted ideas, and craft transformative solutions while cultivating a culture of experiential learning.

Niyati Chitkara, vice-president of Chitkara International School, stated, “We nurture curiosity, innovation, and real-world problem-solving. The achievements of Trijal, Aanvi, and Nandish reflect their dedication and our educators’ support, inspiring future generations to dream big and create meaningful impact.”

Chitkara International School extends its congratulations to the students on their achievements.