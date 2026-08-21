Why is crypto suddenly rallying? Bitcoin jumps 20% as $2.7 billion short squeeze hits
Bitcoin rises 20% in a week as lower Treasury yields, a $2.7 billion short squeeze and Clarity Act hopes fuel a sudden crypto market rally.
Bitcoin was on track to gain around 20% this week as of early Friday. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has jumped sharply after several positive developments around the crypto market.
Bitcoin was last trading at $75,343.01, compared with $62,836.88 at the start of the week. This shows how quickly the cryptocurrency has bounced back in just a few days, according to CNBC. The rise was not limited to Bitcoin. On Thursday, Coinbase shares rose 7.5%, while Circle gained 6.45%. Strategy, one of the biggest corporate holders of Bitcoin, climbed 7.8%.
Bitcoin rally gets stronger
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was up 5.5% in premarket trading, showing that investors were also buying into Bitcoin-related financial products. The Bitcoin rally began on Wednesday after US Treasury yields dropped sharply. The move came after the US Treasury made a major intervention in the bond market. Lower bond yields reduced some of the pressure on riskier investments such as cryptocurrencies.
Why Treasury yields matter
When Treasury yields rise, investors can get better returns from relatively safer government debt. This can make risky assets such as Bitcoin less attractive. When yields fall, some investors may become more willing to move money into riskier assets. The drop in yields helped push investors back into cryptocurrencies. The rally then became much stronger because of a massive short squeeze.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More