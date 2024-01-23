Chandigarh chokes as air quality turns worse than Delhi

Chandigarh’s air quality plummeted again on Monday night, hitting the “very poor” category, with most areas experiencing air even worse than that of Delhi. Vendors keeping themselves warm with a bonfire on a foggy morning in Sector 48, Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

With no rain on the cards, AQI is likely to remain high in the coming days as well, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 371, the average AQI at 8 pm was the highest at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Sector 53, categorised as “very poor” (301-400). The AQI at the Sector 22 CAAQMS was 361, and 304 at the Sector 25 CAAQMS, also classified as “very poor”.

In Panchkula, AQI was 234 at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board station in Sector 6, still in the “poor” bracket (201-300).

In comparison, the air quality was better in parts of Delhi. Dwarka in Delhi was as polluted as Sector 53, with an AQI of 363. Populated places in the national capital, such as Patparganj, Mandir Marg, Narela and Rohini, had an AQI lower than Chandigarh.

Speaking about this, TC Nautiyal, member secretary, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, said, “Temperature inversion is a big factor when it comes to the deteriorating AQI. With the cold spell, AQI has gone up and there has been no relief in the form of rain so the pollutants have continued to build up.”

‘Avoid bonfires, bursting crackers’

On what can be done to control this, he added that the only short-term solution was to keep pollution at a low, and to avoid bursting crackers and lighting bonfires, as due to this, on Lohri also, Chandigarh’s air quality had reached the “severe” category (401-500).

When in the “very poor” category, air can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. After crossing 400 on Lohri night, AQI had again crossed 400 on Saturday night, after which it had fallen to the “poor” category on Sunday, which is between 201-300.

City reels under severe cold day conditions for second day

City’s maximum temperature rose from 9.4°C on Sunday to 11.2°C on Monday. However, it was still 7.1 degrees below normal, making it the second consecutive severe cold day.

The minimum temperature also rose from 5.2°C on Sunday to 6.5°C on Monday, but was still 0.9 degree below normal.

As per IMD, a severe cold day is declared when the minimum temperature falls below 10°C and maximum temperature drops over 6.5 degrees below normal. This is the third severe cold day of the season; the first was on December 31.

The city continued to remain colder than several hill stations during the day, with Srinagar at 11.6°C, Manali at 13.5°C, Shimla at 13.8°C and Dharamshala at 17°C.

IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “Similar conditions will prevail in the coming days. As such, relief from the cold spell is unlikely for now. Rain is needed to settle the fog and bring sunny days back.”

As per IMD, rain is unlikely for now, even as fresh Western Disturbances (WDs) will affect the region around January 25 and January 27. But they are likely to be weak, as seen earlier in the month.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 14°C and the minimum temperature around 6°C.

Orange alert for severe cold, dense fog

Orange alert for dense fog, severe cold day and cold wave conditions will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Visibility in Chandigarh dropped to 250 metres at 5.30 am on Monday, which is classified as moderate fog as per IMD.

Winter vacations extended for up to Class 5

The UT education department has extended the winter vacations in schools owing to the cold spell in the city. As per an order issued on Monday, there will be no physical classes up to Class 5 in any government or private school this week. But schools can organise online classes.

For Classes 6 and above, for January 23 to 25, schools have been asked to consider taking online classes. However, if they hold physical classes, schools should take precautions to ensure that no child is exposed to the cold in the school or during commute to the school. Schools cannot open earlier than 9.30 am and function beyond 4 pm during this period.

Morning Shatabdi from Delhi arrives 3 hours late

The morning Shatabdi Express from New Delhi to Kalka was rescheduled by 2 hours and 50 minutes, and reached Chandigarh 3 hours and 23 minutes late. The morning Shatabdi Express from Kalka to New Delhi was also delayed by 33 minutes.

Four flights cancelled

While four flights got cancelled at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, a total of 13 flights got delayed due to bad weather conditions on Monday.

The cancelled flights included three that were to depart for Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Besides, a flight arriving from Pune was also cancelled.

Meanwhile, three departure flights to Delhi (IndiGo 6E-2177), Mumbai (IndiGo 6E-5261) and Hyderabad (IndiGo 6E-867) have been cancelled in advance for Tuesday.