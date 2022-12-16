Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh colder than Shimla as night temperature plummets to 6.9°C

Chandigarh colder than Shimla as night temperature plummets to 6.9°C

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 01:32 AM IST

At 6.9°C, though the minimum temperature was still 0.3 degree above normal, it was lower than Shimla’s 9°C, but comparable to Dharamshala’s 6.4°C

A woman and her daughter bundled up in warm clothes to beat the chill at Rose Garden in Sector 16, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Residents felt the chill on Wednesday night, as the minimum temperature dropped from 8.2°C the night before to 6.9°C, making it the coldest night so far this winter season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), at 6.9°C, though the minimum temperature was still 0.3 degree above normal, it was lower than Shimla’s 9°C, but comparable to Dharamshala’s 6.4°C.

However, IMD officials said, the night temperature was unlikely to fall further over the next few days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up slightly from 22.6°C on Wednesday to 22.9°C on Thursday, 0.6 degree above normal.

It will remain around 24°C during the next three days, while the minimum temperature may rise to around 8°C.

Friday, December 16, 2022
