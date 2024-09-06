Chandigarh colleges elect representatives amid high voter turnout, celebrations erupt

Students across 10 city colleges picked their representatives to the student council on Thursday. While the city has 11 colleges, only 10 went for polls, as at Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, the student council was elected unopposed like the previous year. Students in a jubilant mood after declaration of students’ council results in DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/ HT)

The election results were announced in the evening after voting, which took place in the day. Like previous year, the colleges saw diverse alliances and party affiliations, which played a crucial role in shaping the election results.

At GGDSD College, Sector 32, the Sanatan Dharam College Union (SDCU) and Himachal Students Union (HIMSU) alliance emerged victorious. At Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, the Khalsa College Student Union and Gandhi Group Student Union alliance cornered the top posts. At DAV College, Sector 10, the Himachal Pradesh Students Union and Hindustan Student Association alliance emerged as the winner.

The voter turnout varied across colleges. At SD College, a total of 3,306 votes were polled, with a voter turnout of 37.19%, which is slightly higher than the previous year’s 34.12%. The presidential candidate, Jatanjot Singh, got 1,585 votes. There were 8,890 voters, and three polling booths were set up.

Similarly, the voter turnout went up from last year’s 41.22% to 46.14% at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26. Here, 4,634 voters were eligible but only 2,138 voted at the 19 polling booths. The presidential candidate got 1,094 votes.

At DAV College, Sector 10, there were 7,783 eligible voters but only 3,538 voted. The voter turnout was 45.46%. The president candidate got 2,004 votes.

At Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, there were 4,160 eligible voters, but only 2,861 voted. The presidential candidate got 1,254 votes. Similarly, at Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 11, out of 3,924 eligible voters only 1,221 voted, and the president candidate got 462 votes.

At Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, out of 2,640 eligible voters only 1,383 turned out to vote. The president candidate, Prerna Chauhan, got 590 votes.

Celebrations after announcement of results

The winning candidates and their supporters celebrated after the announcement of results by evening. Scores of students gathered outside institutions like SD College, DAV College, GGSC-26, PGGC-11, PGGC-46, and Khalsa College. The elections were largely conducted in a peaceful manner in all colleges as no untoward incident was reported due to strict security.