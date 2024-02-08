Chandigarh Cong workers detained outside MC building by police

The members of Chandigarh Youth Congress were detained and lathi charged by the city police outside the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) building on Thursday where they were protesting and were trying to enter the building to lock the mayor’s office over the alleged rigging in the mayoral elections. Chandigarh Police detained youth congress workers during the protest against mayoral election outside the MC office in Sector 17. (HT Photo)

Police stopped the protestors, led by Deepak Lubana outside the building. Former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, city Congress president HS Lucky, and councillors Gurpreet Singh Gabi and Sachin Galav were also present. The detainees were released by the police later in the day.

“Due to the alleged rigging in the mayor’s elections, BJP’s Manoj Sonkar has no right to sit in the mayor’s office or avail government facilities,” Lubana said.

“BJP is now snatching away the right to protest from the people. Whenever Congress leaders and youth protest and come out on the streets, the BJP tries to suppress their voices through the police. Even today the youth have been injured. It seems that BJP is preparing to eliminate democracy from the country,” Bansal said.