 Chandigarh Cong workers detained outside MC building by police - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Cong workers detained outside MC building by police

Chandigarh Cong workers detained outside MC building by police

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 09, 2024 05:08 AM IST

“Due to the alleged rigging in the mayor’s elections, BJP’s Manoj Sonkar has no right to sit in the mayor’s office or avail government facilities,” Lubana said

The members of Chandigarh Youth Congress were detained and lathi charged by the city police outside the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) building on Thursday where they were protesting and were trying to enter the building to lock the mayor’s office over the alleged rigging in the mayoral elections.

Chandigarh Police detained youth congress workers during the protest against mayoral election outside the MC office in Sector 17. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh Police detained youth congress workers during the protest against mayoral election outside the MC office in Sector 17. (HT Photo)

Police stopped the protestors, led by Deepak Lubana outside the building. Former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, city Congress president HS Lucky, and councillors Gurpreet Singh Gabi and Sachin Galav were also present. The detainees were released by the police later in the day.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Due to the alleged rigging in the mayor’s elections, BJP’s Manoj Sonkar has no right to sit in the mayor’s office or avail government facilities,” Lubana said.

“BJP is now snatching away the right to protest from the people. Whenever Congress leaders and youth protest and come out on the streets, the BJP tries to suppress their voices through the police. Even today the youth have been injured. It seems that BJP is preparing to eliminate democracy from the country,” Bansal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On