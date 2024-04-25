Chandigarh: Congress, AAP forge unified strategy for Tewari’s campaign

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), two key constituents of INDIA bloc, convened on Wednesday to devise a proactive strategy for Chandigarh, rallying behind their joint candidate Manish Tewari. (From left) AAP Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh, Congress candidate Manish Tewari and AAP Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh addressing the media about the parties’ joint campaign at a hotel in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

At a strategy meeting, attended by key figures including Tewari, AAP’s Chandigarh in-charge and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh, Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, Chandigarh AAP president Dr SS Ahluwalia, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, AAP leader Chandermukhi Sharma, along with councillors from both parties, a comprehensive plan was outlined.

The plan entails the concerted efforts of all 20 councillors from the Congress and the AAP, who will concentrate on mobilising support within their respective constituencies, fostering a positive and affirmative narrative around the INDIA candidate.

Central to this approach will be targeted engagement with 25 colonies, comprising 3 lakh out of the 6.47 lakh eligible voters in Chandigarh. In terms of colonies’ representation in the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), the AAP has eight councillors, the Congress one and the BJP two.

Dr Ahluwalia, the AAP co-in-charge for Chandigarh, said, “We will also be utlising social media platforms to campaign and recount the misrule of BJP in the past one decade. Both parties will hold united public rallies. The Chandigarh AAP team will work day and night to ensure INDIA bloc candidate’s win. In the coming days, election campaign will be conducted in every ward and the dark deeds of the BJP will be put in front of the voters.”

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi MLA and Chandigarh AAP in-charge Jarnail Singh said, “The INDIA bloc candidate will win from Chandigarh with a big margin. Each and every AAP worker and leader in the Union territory is committed to ensure his victory.”

He said it was not Tewari’s personal or individual election, but that of the alliance. Tewari expressed his gratitude to the workers and leaders of the Congress and the AAP for their support.