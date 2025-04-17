Chandigarh Congress protests ED action in National Herald case

Chandigarh Congress workers, led by president HS Lucky, marched from Sector 35 towards the ED office in Sector 17 on Wednesday to protest chargesheets against party’s national leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. However, police halted the march with barricades near the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35. Chandigarh Police halted the march with barricades in place near the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35. (HT Photo)

Rajiv Sharma, Chandigarh Congress chief spokesperson, stated the protest was part of a nationwide effort against the Modi government’s alleged abuse of law enforcement and subversion of the Constitution.

The case involves allegations of misappropriation of assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), publisher of the National Herald newspaper, acquired by Young Indian Pvt Ltd, where Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are majority shareholders. A complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy alleges conspiracy to cheat and misappropriate funds. Congress denies these claims, asserting the transactions were legitimate.