Oprah Winfrey reportedly owns 2,130 acres on Maui, with much of her land undeveloped, extending into a Haleakalā forest preserve

The land owned by Oprah Winfrey on Maui is 2,130 acres in size, most of which lies undeveloped and spans green hills leading up to a forest reserve located on the side of the mountain called Haleakalā, as revealed by Forbes in February 2024. According to the Forbes report, most of the land was contiguous. Oprah Winfrey owns about 2,130 acres on Maui, accumulated through purchases over two decades. Most remains undeveloped, and she reportedly plans to plant native vegetation and restore watersheds rather than develop it. (AP Photo)

Her property consisted of rolling pastures where cattle grazed, stone walls, a bed-and-breakfast used to host her guests, and an organic farm that Forbes described as unprofitable. According to Winfrey’s property manager, Bob Greene, she was interested in preserving the land in perpetuity.

Recent acquisitions to previous holdings on Maui Island Winfrey’s land acquisition had been made through acquisitions over a period of years. In 2004, Winfrey acquired 1,000 acres of Haleakalā Ranch property and a 17-acre bed-and-breakfast with 11 rooms located in the Kula area, reported Maui Now. She had also acquired more than 200 acres of coastal lands in Hana between 2002 and 2005.

Maui Now reported in March 2023 that Winfrey had purchased around 870 acres of agricultural land in Kula at a cost of almost $6.6 million. It also says the sale deed shows the four parcels were transferred to Harpo Inc., her Los Angeles-based company. Two parcels of land totaling 520 acres and 330 acres were sold by Ulupalakua Ranch on February 10 for $3.89 million and $2.47 million, respectively. Two more parcels of 10 acres each were sold to the company on December 30, 2022, at $100,000 each.

The magazine reported that Winfrey spent approximately four months a year at her home in Hawaii and purchased the first ranch in Maui around 20 years ago. The land is not completely untouched because it includes livestock, accommodations, and a farm, although most of it remains undeveloped.