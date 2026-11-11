Haryana pollution board seals five construction sites in Gurugram for dust violations
The enforcement drive comes amid stepped-up monitoring of construction and demolition (C&D) sites across the city as air pollution levels remain a concern.
Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) officials have sealed five construction sites in Gurugram for violating dust-control norms and failing to comply with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), officials said on Wednesday.
The enforcement drive comes amid stepped-up monitoring of construction and demolition (C&D) sites across the city as air pollution levels remain a concern.
Three of the sites are located in Udyog Vihar and two in Sector 15. The action was taken by the board’s Gurugram North regional office following inspections that found violations of prescribed dust-mitigation measures and non-compliance with requirements on the HSPCB dust portal.
Under CAQM directions, construction sites are required to implement measures to prevent dust emissions, including installing appropriate dust barriers, carrying out regular water sprinkling and ensuring compliance with online monitoring requirements.
Enforcement measures
The latest sealing action follows a series of enforcement measures taken by the board over the past two months. In October, HSPCB’s Gurugram North office issued closure notices to 225 C&D sites for failing to register on the state’s dust-monitoring portal and comply with prescribed pollution-control measures.
The city has more than 900 active construction and demolition sites, all of which must comply with CAQM guidelines.
Earlier this month, the board also ordered the closure of 10 construction sites in Gurugram North after inspections found that they had failed to install mandatory pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and PM2.5 and PM10 sensors, despite repeated warnings.
Under CAQM directions, construction projects on plots measuring 500 square metres or more must register on the state dust-mitigation portal, install geo-fenced cameras and air-quality sensors, and link live camera feeds to the HSPCB portal and CAQM’s Integrated Command and Control Centre in Delhi.
The board has said inspections will continue across the region, and sites found flouting the prescribed norms will face strict action.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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