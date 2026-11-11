Everyday Explained: Why your homemade curd turns sour or releases water even when stored in the fridge

According to Dr Nethra, watery curd is often the result of inadequate milk solids, incorrect fermentation temperature or disturbance during the setting process. If the milk has a lower fat or solid content, the curd may not develop the thick, creamy texture people expect. The quality of milk plays an important role here.

Homemade curd is a simple preparation, but getting the right consistency and flavour depends on a few important factors, particularly milk quality, temperature, fermentation time and the amount of starter culture used. When curd turns watery or excessively sour, it is usually because one or more factors have not been controlled properly. In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Nethra N, consultant in internal medicine at Manipal Hospitals, Electronic City, Bangalore, to figure out the reason behind this.

Full-fat milk generally produces richer and thicker curd. Another common mistake is moving or shaking the container while the curd is setting. This disturbs the developing protein network and can cause whey, the watery liquid that separates from curd, to collect on the surface.

“Excessive sourness, on the other hand, is primarily linked to over-fermentation. The bacteria present in the starter culture convert lactose, the natural sugar in milk, into lactic acid. As fermentation progresses, acidity increases and the curd develops a sharper taste,” highlighted Dr Nethra. Leaving curd outside for too long, particularly in warm Indian weather, accelerates this process. Using too much starter culture can also cause the curd to set quickly and become sour.