Chandigarh: Contradiction in statements leads to man’s acquittal in 2017 harassment case

Contradiction in statements of prime witnesses and delay in registration of the FIR led to the acquittal of a Sector-8 resident on Thursday, almost after four years of being booked for harassing a girl.

Madan Lal, who runs a shop in Sector 10, was arrested on March 3, 2017, after a case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him.

As per the police, a student of DAV College, Sector 10, had lodged a complaint accusing Madan of outraging her modesty. As per the prosecution, the victim, along with her friend, had gone to the shop of the accused where he misbehaved with her and even tried to kiss her. The victim then returned the next day along with few other fellow students and started assaulting Madan. He was then handed over to the police.

‘Falsely implicated after he asked for money’

Madan’s defence counsel, AS Chahal, said he was falsely implicated. “Madan had maintained that the complainant used to buy items on credit from his shop and on March 3, he had asked her to clear the account,” Chahal said.

“There was not just the delay of 27 hours in reporting the incident, but also contradiction in the statements of the complainant and her friend who had accompanied her,” Chahal added. While testifying before the court, complainant’s friend denied that Madan had misbehaved with her. “The statement of the complainant did not inspire confidence of the court,” added Chahal, while talking about acquittal.