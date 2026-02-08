Chandigarh: Court orders release of immigration fraud accused, terms arrest illegal

A local court has ordered the immediate release of a man arrested in an immigration fraud case, holding that his arrest was illegal as the investigating officer failed to supply the grounds of arrest as mandated by law. Referring to the Supreme Court ruling, the court reiterated that failure to furnish the grounds of arrest in writing amounts to a breach of constitutional and statutory safeguards, rendering the arrest and subsequent remand illegal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Sachin Yadav, where the police sought a two-day remand. However, counsel for the accused, Abhey Joshi, moved an application seeking his immediate release, citing non-compliance with Article 22(1) of the Constitution of India and Sections 47 and 48 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

In the application, the defence argued that the investigating officer had not furnished the grounds of arrest to the accused, in violation of the Supreme Court judgment in Mihir Rajesh Shah vs State of Maharashtra and another, decided on November 6, 2025. The defence contended that this lapse rendered the arrest illegal and entitled the accused to immediate release.

The prosecution submitted the arrest memo, a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS, the disclosure statement of the accused, and documents claiming to show that the grounds of arrest had been provided. However, the court observed that while the information regarding grounds of arrest was purportedly given a day before the accused was produced in court, the relevant column in the document had been left blank by the investigating officer. The court noted that only vague remarks, amounting to a stereotyped proforma, had been recorded and that no details of the specific case in which the accused had been arrested were disclosed.

Referring to the Supreme Court ruling, the court reiterated that failure to furnish the grounds of arrest in writing amounts to a breach of constitutional and statutory safeguards, rendering the arrest and subsequent remand illegal.

The prosecution argued that the purpose of supplying the grounds of arrest was to enable the accused’s counsel to oppose the remand effectively and claimed that the accused’s brother had been informed of the arrest and was aware of the case details. The court rejected this argument, holding that the law requires the grounds of arrest to be furnished in writing to the arrestee himself.

“As per Section 47 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and in view of the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the grounds of arrest were required to be furnished in writing, which has clearly not been done in the present case,” the CJM observed while directing the accused’s immediate release.

The court clarified that the investigating officer is at liberty to proceed against the accused again after following due process of law.

According to the complaint, Paras Chhabra, a resident of Mauli Jagran Complex, alleged that the accused Abhinav Dogra and Gulshan Tyagi, who ran an immigration firm in Sector 17, duped him of ₹20.21 lakh in July 2025 on the pretext of sending him to Canada but failed to secure a work permit or visa.