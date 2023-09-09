News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh craftsman flees with jewellers’ 400 gm gold

Chandigarh craftsman flees with jewellers’ 400 gm gold

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 09, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Police have launched a search for a jewellery craftsman who has gone missing with around 400 gm gold belonging to different jewellers in Manimajra

Police have launched a search for a jewellery craftsman who has gone missing with around 400 gm gold belonging to different jewellers in Manimajra.

A jewellery craftsman has gone missing with around 400 gm gold belonging to different jewellers in Manimajra.
A jewellery craftsman has gone missing with around 400 gm gold belonging to different jewellers in Manimajra. (HT FILE)

Police were alerted about the accused, Sanjeet Mandal, by Manish Bansal of Sector 16, Panchkula, who runs a jewellery shop “Shreeji Jewellers” in Main Bazaar, Manimajra.

Bansal said he had given 168 gm to Mandal to craft jewellery. Mandal works in a shop above Kalyan Jewellers in Manimajra.

On September 6, when he went to collect the jewellery, he could not find Mandal and his mobile phone was also switched off. Bansal contacted Mandal’s relatives, but they also could not reach him.

On checking with other jewellers in the area, Bansal said he found out that Mandal had gone missing with 400 gm gold from different jewellery shops.

On his complaint, a case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Manimajra police station.

