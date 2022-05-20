Chandigarh Cricket Academy to conduct trials on May 23
The Chandigarh Cricket Academy, Sector 19, will conduct trials at 6 am on May 23 for U-12 to U-19 boys and girls for the upcoming season intake. The trials will be held on the ground of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19. No trial fees will be charged from the participants.
The director of the academy, Surinder Singh Baijee, who was previously secretary of the Chandigarh Cricket Association, affiliated to Haryana Cricket Association, aims to train the local cricketers to bolster the level of the sport in Chandigarh.
From this season onwards, CCA-Haryana won’t be operational and the Chandigarh Cricket Academy will hone the skills of the trainees.
The UT Cricket Association had got BCCI affiliation in 2019 and since then, the Chandigarh team is participating in domestic tournaments under the UTCA banner. “We will have modern facilities and a team of qualified coaches at the academy organising matches the whole year. Our aim is to train and groom players to make the Chandigarh cricket pool stronger,” said Baijee.
-
Helmet bank launched for Chandigarh MC employees
Mayot Sarbjit Kaur on Wednesday launched a “helmet bank” for employees of Chandigarh MC at the civic body's office under the road safety project, “Sadak”, undertaken by the NGO . The NGO has donated 100 helmets to MC and employees can get them issued from the bank and return them when they don't need it anymore.
-
Chandigarh residents decry MC’s failure to reel in cattle menace
The cattle menace is a commonplace complaint for city residents, with strays having become a major traffic hazard in several sectors. The southern belt of the city, particularly, Sectors 38, 39, 42 and 52, are facing an acute problem of not only the stray cattle but also people from nearby villages leaving their domesticated animals to roam freely in the areas.
-
Building violations: Chandigarh Housing Board to expedite pending applications for property transfer
The Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to finalise through a mission mode all pending applications for property transfer in cases where show-cause notices have been issued for building violations. All applications, which were filed before March 31, 2022, will be covered under the mission. Recently, CHB decided to delink building violations from execution of lease deed/conveyance deed and transfer of residential units.
-
Supreme Court rules against uploading of balance sheets by pvt schools in Chandigarh
The Supreme Court has reversed the Chandigarh administration's decision asking private schools in the city to upload balance sheets on their websites. The SC ruling came on a plea filed by the Independent School Association, a body of 78 private schools in the city, after Punjab and Haryana high court had in August 2021 had upheld the UT's decision. The judgment was pronounced on May 11, but made available on Wednesday.
-
Slum-free Chandigarh: The way forward
Every time slums are vacated in Chandigarh, a human cost has to be paid as thousands living there are displaced. Capital of two states, the City Beautiful, despite its limited land resources, has been largely left to fend for itself when it comes to rehabilitating the urban poor, who can't afford the expensive land in Chandigarh. Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 (CMP-2031) has advocated for a regional metropolitan plan for addressing such issues.
