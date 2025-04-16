Chandigarh cyber crime cell arrests six for duping job seekers with fake airline offers

The cyber crime cell has busted a gang involved in large-scale online job frauds, arresting six accused from Delhi and Ghaziabad. Chandigarh Police recovered 17 mobile phones with active SIM cards, laptop, two forged documents and two cheque books from the accused. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Kunal Kumar, 22, from Bulandshahr; Jeet Singh Sandhuja, 46, from Ghaziabad (UP); Shan-e-Azam, 33, from Delhi, who was previously booked in Noida for a similar fake call center scam; Shah Faizal Ansari, alias Aditya, alias Binni, alias Ashu,34, from Delhi; Himanshu Kumar, 23, from Delhi; and Rahul Kumar, 22, from Preet Vihar, Delhi.

The arrests were made in an FIR dated March 28. The complaint was lodged by Raj Kumar, of Sector 20-A, who alleged that he was duped of over ₹1.4 lakh after being promised a job with Vistara Airlines. He received a phone call on September 23, 2024, followed by an online interview and an offer letter.

Under the pretext of registration, security, insurance, account opening, tax and cabin rental charges, the victim was made to transfer amounts totaling ₹1,40 lakh through UPI.

Acting on the complaint, a police team conducted raids in Delhi and Ghaziabad and made arrests.

The accused would post fake advertisements on Facebook and other social media platforms, offering lucrative job opportunities in airlines, shopping malls and other sectors. Once victims responded, they were asked to pay various charges through UPI and bank transfers in the name of formalities such as registration, insurance, and security.

Police recovered 17 mobile phones with active SIM cards, laptop, two forged documents and two cheque books.