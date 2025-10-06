Chandigarh: Despite early morning showers, Sunday was warmest October day in 4 years

Despite 0.8 mm rain, accompanied by gusty winds and thunder, early in the morning, Sunday remained largely dry and sunny through the day causing the maximum temperature to climb to 36°C, the highest it has gone on an October day in the past four years. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the mercury may drop on Monday owing to rain due to Western Disturbance. As the mercury shot up, visitors were seen enjoying ice-creams at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The last time that the temperature had climbed so high was in 2021 when 36.5°C was recorded on October 13.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “With a fresh Western Disturbance affecting the region, there was some rain in the morning but the sky cleared up by afternoon which led to the temperature shooting up in just a few hours. There is a chance of heavy rain on Monday so we expect the temperature to drop again.”

All in a day: City also gets a taste of winter chill

The morning showers also brought down the minimum temperature to 19.4°C, 1.5 degrees below normal, on Sunday from 23.2°C a day before. This is the lowest the minimum temperature has gone since the monsoon started, and it’s the first time that the minimum temperature has gone below 20°C this year since summers started. Before this, the lowest was recorded on April 24 at 19.3°C.

Speaking about this, Paul added the slide was due to the cloudy and windy conditions in the morning. He added that residents may start experiencing a gradual decrease in minimum temperature in the coming days due to season change.

Orange alert for today

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in the city on Monday with thunder, lightning and gusty winds going up to 50km/h. Chances of rain will continue on Tuesday but the system is expected to be stronger on Monday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 27°C and 29°C while the minimum will remain between 19°C and 21°C. The air quality of Chandigarh remained satisfactory on Sunday with an AQI of 61, as per the daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Hottest October days in past

2025: October 5, 36°C

2024: October 4, 5 and 6, 35.7°C

2023: October 9, 35.7°C

2022: October 5, 35°C

2021: October 13, 36.5°C

2020: October 22, 36.6°C